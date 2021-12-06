Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,291 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARMK. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $33.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

