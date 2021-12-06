Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the third quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth $102,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 43.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $301.96 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $309.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.