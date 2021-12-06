Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $383,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,300,123,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,819,000 after purchasing an additional 743,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,931,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,420,000 after buying an additional 472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,738,000 after buying an additional 155,211 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

