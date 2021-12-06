Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 380 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,835,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,859,000 after purchasing an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $39.04 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.65.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.