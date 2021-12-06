Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

UTF stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.