Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $370,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Lancaster Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 18.2% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLL stock opened at $93.23 on Monday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.95 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLL. Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist began coverage on Ball in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.19.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

