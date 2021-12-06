Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 323,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 285,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $5.54 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $353.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

