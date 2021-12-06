Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $15.84 on Monday. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ready Capital by 145.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 62,637 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 46.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 89,376 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 248.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $571,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

