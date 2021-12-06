Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.61%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1,587.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 79.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

