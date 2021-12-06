ReapChain Trading Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $3.24 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ReapChain has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00037187 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006981 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

