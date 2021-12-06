Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ContextLogic (WISH)

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $7.50 to $5.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – ContextLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

11/16/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

11/11/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $19.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – ContextLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $6.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – ContextLogic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Shares of WISH opened at $3.28 on Monday. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Get ContextLogic Inc alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 67,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $330,588.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 166,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $656,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,917,511 shares of company stock worth $10,869,940 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 26.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.