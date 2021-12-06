Red Wave Investments LLC Has $11.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $201.59 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.