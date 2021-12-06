Red Wave Investments LLC Has $477,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after buying an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after buying an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

