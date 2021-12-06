Redd Tops 24-Hour Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,316.73 or 0.99004954 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00048314 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00033867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.04 or 0.00739901 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

