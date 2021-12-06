Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE CAG opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

