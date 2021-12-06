Regent Investment Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 49.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.23 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

