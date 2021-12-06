Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $130.97 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

