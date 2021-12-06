Regent Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Regent Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $44.00 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $28.14 and a twelve month high of $48.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.