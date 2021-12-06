Regent Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 28.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $115.36 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.75. The company has a market cap of $312.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $108.70 and a twelve month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

