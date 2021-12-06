Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $84.61 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.80 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

