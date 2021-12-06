Reinhart Partners Inc. Sells 92,554 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,554 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Southwest Gas worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,184,000 after buying an additional 278,521 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,249,000 after buying an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 395,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,145,000 after buying an additional 238,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,213,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,696,000 after buying an additional 226,839 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.70 on Monday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

