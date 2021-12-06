ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ReneSola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. ReneSola also reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ReneSola.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

NYSE SOL opened at $5.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $364.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.32. ReneSola has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

In related news, CFO Shah Capital Management bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $40,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 31.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,685,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,926 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReneSola in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of ReneSola by 215.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.