Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO Sells $75,728.30 in Stock

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $75,728.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 157.03% and a negative net margin of 1,508.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Resonant by 355.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Resonant in the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Resonant by 1,153.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Resonant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

