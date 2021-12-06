Reviewing Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cytosorbents and LENSAR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 4.90 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -12.83 LENSAR $26.38 million 2.91 -$19.77 million ($2.46) -2.85

Cytosorbents has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19% LENSAR -71.47% -36.01% -30.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytosorbents and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 188.60%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than LENSAR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats LENSAR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

LENSAR Company Profile

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.