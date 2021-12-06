Reviewing Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) & SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and SEMrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 0 2 0 1.80 SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 41.66%. SEMrush has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 21.12%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex is more favorable than SEMrush.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.8% of Vertex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of SEMrush shares are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex and SEMrush’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million 6.96 -$78.94 million ($0.01) -1,753.00 SEMrush $124.88 million 20.71 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

SEMrush has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.15% 12.34% 4.87% SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80%

Summary

Vertex beats SEMrush on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

