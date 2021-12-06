Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE:REXR opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 143.28%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $127,596,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,970,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,864,000 after purchasing an additional 853,068 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 250.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,960,000 after purchasing an additional 793,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $40,795,000.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

