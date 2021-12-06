Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 112,200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after buying an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 85,296 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after buying an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,573,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,751,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.66 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

