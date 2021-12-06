Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $63.55 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 21.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.22 on Monday, reaching $233.41. 32,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,062. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $234.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $188.60 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

