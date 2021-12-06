Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Victoria’s Secret makes up approximately 0.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,714. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16. Victoria’s Secret has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

