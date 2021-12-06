Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price target for the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,667 shares of company stock worth $2,236,516 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $795.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $794.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.78. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 167.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

