Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 25,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $82.80 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.92.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

