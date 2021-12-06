Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 175,900 YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 175,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,073,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $2,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $85.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.61.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

