Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 37,000 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21,422.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $180.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

