Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $24.96 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 1.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in ASML by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in ASML by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

ASML stock opened at $759.58 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $449.12 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $797.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.03. The company has a market cap of $311.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

