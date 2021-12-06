Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after purchasing an additional 429,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after purchasing an additional 261,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,818,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,640,000 after purchasing an additional 83,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Erste Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

