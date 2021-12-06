Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 130.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.
About Rivian
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.