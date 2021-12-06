Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RIVN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 130.00.

Get Rivian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 104.67 on Monday. Rivian has a 52 week low of 95.20 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

In other Rivian news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe bought 128,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 9,997,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950.

About Rivian

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.