RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

