RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $5,654,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 43.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1,096.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $81.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $86.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

