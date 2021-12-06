RMB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NEE opened at $88.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $172.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

