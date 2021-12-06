RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $54.27 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

