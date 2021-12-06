RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,938,111,000 after purchasing an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,359,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,975,000 after buying an additional 225,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,620,000 after buying an additional 6,921,391 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,423,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,007,000 after purchasing an additional 136,890 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.59.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

