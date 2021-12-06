RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $613,949,000 after purchasing an additional 289,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $300,713,000 after purchasing an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 17.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $46.53 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

