Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,775 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $32,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $36.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

