Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of IDEX worth $34,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $228.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $238.56.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.