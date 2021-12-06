Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $37.08 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 28.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 960,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $37,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 71,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $43.99 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

