Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 13,317 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $29,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,870,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after acquiring an additional 152,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $71.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

CERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

