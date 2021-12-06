ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,000.00.

A number of analysts have commented on RKWBF shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SEB Equities started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a 3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a twelve month low of $346.00 and a twelve month high of $531.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.04 and its 200-day moving average is $486.13.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.