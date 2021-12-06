Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $7.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

ROOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Root from $30.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $843.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. Root has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $25.63.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

