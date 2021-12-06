Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Lifted to “Buy” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $3.95 price target on the stock.

RTOXF has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rotork currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.95.

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. Rotork has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

