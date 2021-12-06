Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Shares in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $116,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,647 shares of company stock worth $3,851,295. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

